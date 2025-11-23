Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WDS stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 65.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 295.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

