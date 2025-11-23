Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

BIOX has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $1.49 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 745,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 306,624 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

