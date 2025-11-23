American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

AREC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 13th. D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, D Boral Capital raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get American Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AREC

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AREC stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.15.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Resources

In related news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $3,978,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,409,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,437.60. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,564,818 shares of company stock worth $10,405,579. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Resources by 86,418.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 122,714 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.