Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOLF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wolfspeed to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $444.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.37 million. Wolfspeed has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,913,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 2,989,503 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wolfspeed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 146,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 72.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,329,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,426,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth $962,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

