Viking (NYSE:VIK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $59.00 price target on Viking in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

VIK stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Viking has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking by 53.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

