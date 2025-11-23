Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $7.17

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.1667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $739.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,435,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,977 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $11,470,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 231.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 239,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

