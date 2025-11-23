Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT at $156.11

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.1111.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $173.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $219.35 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $29,795.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,935.48. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

