Head to Head Survey: GigCapital7 (GIG) and Its Competitors

GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GigCapital7 to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GigCapital7 has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital7’s competitors have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GigCapital7 alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of GigCapital7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital7 N/A $2.38 million 116.33 GigCapital7 Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.89

This table compares GigCapital7 and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigCapital7’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigCapital7. GigCapital7 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GigCapital7 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital7 1 0 0 0 1.00 GigCapital7 Competitors 255 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 139.74%. Given GigCapital7’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigCapital7 has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital7 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital7 N/A N/A N/A GigCapital7 Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

GigCapital7 competitors beat GigCapital7 on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About GigCapital7

(Get Free Report)

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz and Raluca Dinu on May 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.