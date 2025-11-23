Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Apollomics Trading Down 2.0%

About Apollomics

NASDAQ:APLM opened at $14.46 on Friday. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

