RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3333.
RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 235.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 850.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RBB Bancorp
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.