SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6%

SEIC stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.22. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 117.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.