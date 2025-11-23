Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.4286.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.42. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $358.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,128.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,677.21. The trade was a 21.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

