Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $19.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.85.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC
Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.9%
NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.