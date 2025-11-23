Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $19.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 355,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $5,825,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,533,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395,850.88. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,246,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $99,999,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,596,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,783,224.79. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,569,148 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,105. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.