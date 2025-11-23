Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $79.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price target (down previously from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, August 4th.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $73.23 on Thursday. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 26.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Shell by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

