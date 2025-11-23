Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$265.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$265.80.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$190.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$212.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$245.22. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$185.00 and a 12-month high of C$299.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE.

