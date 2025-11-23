Brokerages Set CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Target Price at $59.50

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGON stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.32.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%.The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,903,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,729,281.80. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Mulay sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $259,672.97. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,214. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CG Oncology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,933,000 after buying an additional 670,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 190.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CG Oncology by 409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,170 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,905 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

