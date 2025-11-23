Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, December 5th (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, December 5th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

XLY opened at $225.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.23. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $173.10 and a 52-week high of $243.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 170.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

