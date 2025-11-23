Ambarella (AMBA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $104.1090 million for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Consumer Edge restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $154,650.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 126,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,385.96. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $227,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,469.32. This trade represents a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.