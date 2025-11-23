Burlington Stores (BURL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $2.7446 billion for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $296.32 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.67. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

