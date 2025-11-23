Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 10.60%.The business had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

