Analysts Set BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $48.50

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.92.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
