Analysts Set BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $48.50

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,149,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,579,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,808,000 after buying an additional 63,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after buying an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after buying an additional 123,382 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.92.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

