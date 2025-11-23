William Eccleshare Buys 4,000 Shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider William Eccleshare purchased 4,000 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 per share, with a total value of £12,400.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 307 on Friday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 260 and a 12 month high of GBX 369. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 326.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 330.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 332 to GBX 342 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 409.80.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

