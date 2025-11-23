J. M. Smucker (SJM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 Prepared Remarks results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $2.3185 billion for the quarter. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 Prepared Remarks earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,787,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 34.1% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

