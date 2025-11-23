ServiceNow Stock Set to Split on Friday, December 5th (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $812.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $903.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.11. The company has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. DA Davidson set a $1,250.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,093.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,159.66.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.48, for a total value of $235,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,893.92. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 522 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.08, for a total transaction of $431,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,240. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,970,000 after buying an additional 131,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,684,445,000 after acquiring an additional 88,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,235,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

