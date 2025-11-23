Share Repurchase Program Authorized by Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $274.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.92 and its 200-day moving average is $244.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

