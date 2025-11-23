NIO (NIO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $22.2843 billion for the quarter. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 3.5%

NIO stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NIO by 157.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,838,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,346,000 after buying an additional 5,405,140 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 5,185,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 1,008.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 2,042,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 22.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,738,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 506,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.