Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $64.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.6667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Shares of ALRM opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.14 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle acquired 12,469 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $605,120.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,305,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,348,295.79. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $1,006,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,080. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,321. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,491,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,532,000 after buying an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,683 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

