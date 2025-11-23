Brokerages Set Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Price Target at $71.40

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.1406 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4,942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.