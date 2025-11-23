Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.80 and last traded at GBX 57.70. 9,290,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 3,597,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.
Ferrexpo Stock Up 8.1%
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
