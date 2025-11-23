Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 30.8% – Still a Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 4,419,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 878,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

