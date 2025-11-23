Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307.53 and last traded at GBX 313.46. 6,301,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 495.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £609.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

