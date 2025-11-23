Contrasting CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) & BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BlackSky Technology and CXApp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 1 0 5 0 2.67 CXApp 1 0 0 0 1.00

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.30%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than CXApp.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CXApp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $102.09 million 5.40 -$57.22 million ($3.14) -4.88 CXApp $7.14 million 1.61 -$19.41 million ($0.59) -0.68

CXApp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CXApp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of CXApp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CXApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -87.11% -54.48% -15.96% CXApp -227.71% -78.32% -39.91%

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats CXApp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Spectra software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and various external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services related to object, change and anomaly detection, site monitoring, and enhanced analytics, which helps to detect key pattern of life changes in critical locations, including strategic locations and infrastructure comprising ports, airports, and construction sites; retail activity; commodities stockpiles; and other sites that contain critical commodities and supply chain inventory. In addition, the company develops and delivers satellites and payload systems; and provides professional and engineering services. Its products and services are used in national security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

