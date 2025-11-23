Head-To-Head Comparison: Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) vs. Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Royal Vopak”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $239.27 million 0.00 $27.81 million $0.75 N/A Royal Vopak $1.42 billion 3.44 $406.55 million $4.53 9.37

Royal Vopak has higher revenue and earnings than Vantage Drilling. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling 5.56% -23.51% -12.76% Royal Vopak 37.14% 12.16% 5.72%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Vopak beats Vantage Drilling on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Royal Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

