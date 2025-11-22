Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 32.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) were down 32.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. Approximately 495,658,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average daily volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 15.33.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company has a market capitalization of £84.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.70.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.