Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 18.4% – Time to Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,242,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 151,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
