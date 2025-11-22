Contrasting Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) and Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and Amentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallurgical Corp. of China N/A N/A N/A Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallurgical Corp. of China $76.79 billion 0.07 $938.36 million $0.58 9.36 Amentum $8.39 billion 0.70 -$82.00 million $0.39 62.26

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and Amentum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Metallurgical Corp. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Amentum. Metallurgical Corp. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amentum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metallurgical Corp. of China and Amentum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallurgical Corp. of China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amentum 2 5 6 0 2.31

Amentum has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Amentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than Metallurgical Corp. of China.

Volatility and Risk

Metallurgical Corp. of China has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amentum has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amentum beats Metallurgical Corp. of China on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallurgical Corp. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing properties; and develops land. The company’s Equipment Manufacturing segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

