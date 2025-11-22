Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 32.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded down 32.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. 495,658,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average session volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 15.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Trading Down 32.1%
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.