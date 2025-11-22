Growlife (PHOT) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Growlife and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growlife N/A N/A N/A Growlife Competitors -12.19% -0.93% -1.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Growlife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Growlife has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Growlife’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Growlife N/A -$4.48 million 0.00 Growlife Competitors $2.76 billion $79.78 million -2.77

This table compares Growlife and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Growlife’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Growlife. Growlife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Growlife beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

