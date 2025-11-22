Financial Survey: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagleford Energy and Curaleaf”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagleford Energy $27.02 million 2.50 -$11.30 million $0.02 16.25 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.07 -$215.42 million ($0.32) -6.65

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagleford Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagleford Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.3% of Eagleford Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Eagleford Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagleford Energy and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagleford Energy 14.90% 18.13% 7.82% Curaleaf -19.50% -15.57% -4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagleford Energy and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagleford Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curaleaf 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

Eagleford Energy beats Curaleaf on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagleford Energy

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

