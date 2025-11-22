51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and traded as low as $41.33. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 2,059 shares.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 1.0%
The firm has a market cap of $247.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
