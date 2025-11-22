Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.14 and traded as low as GBX 173. Forterra shares last traded at GBX 174.60, with a volume of 582,673 shares.

FORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Forterra from GBX 261 to GBX 208 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Forterra from GBX 176 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 234.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £364.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.50.

In other Forterra news, insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 180 per share, for a total transaction of £90,000. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

