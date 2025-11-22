Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $14.49. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 60,454 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

