Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $14.49. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 60,454 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNHPF
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Trading Down 0.5%
About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.