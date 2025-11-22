SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and traded as low as $69.38. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 37,785 shares traded.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 775.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

