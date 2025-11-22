NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NASB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and traded as high as $36.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

NASB Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.