Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.50 and traded as low as GBX 40.66. Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 40.66, with a volume of 7,734 shares changing hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.57.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharma is a leading manufacturer and exporter of medicines based in Bangladesh. Incorporated in 1976, the Company started its operation by importing products from Bayer, Germany and Upjohn, USA and selling them in the local market. In 1980, Beximco Pharma began manufacturing of these products under licensing arrangement and in 1983 launched its own formulation brands.

