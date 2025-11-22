6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and traded as high as $28.68. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 3,468 shares trading hands.

6D Global Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

About 6D Global Technologies

6D Global Technologies, Inc is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation.

