Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as high as C$1.04. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 201,710 shares trading hands.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$102.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of C$25.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

