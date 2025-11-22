Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.73 and traded as low as $20.63. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.7950, with a volume of 16,169 shares.
Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.
Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Corporate Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.