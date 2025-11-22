Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.73 and traded as low as $20.63. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.7950, with a volume of 16,169 shares.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCI. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.2% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 230,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

