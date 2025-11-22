Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.63 and traded as low as $79.50. Truxton shares last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 5,518 shares trading hands.
Truxton Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70.
Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter.
Truxton Company Profile
Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
