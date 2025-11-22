Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.91 and traded as low as GBX 51.20. Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 58, with a volume of 818,964 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Headlam Group from GBX 150 to GBX 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 100.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The firm has a market cap of £46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.53.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

